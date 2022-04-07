SCDEW: Decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a decrease in the number of residents filing first time unemployment insurance claims last week. From March 27-April 2, SCDEW says 1,455 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in the state, a decrease from the 1,501 reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 4,979 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,619,340,220.66 has been paid to claimants.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.