Local Living: Artista Vista later this month, SHOUT hosting Walk for Autism in Camden this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians will put their shoes to the pavement this weekend to be a super hero for a Midlands girl. Eliza O’Neill is a young girl living with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare, terminal genetic disorder that can lead to problems in the brain and nervous system. This Saturday, the Sanfilippo Foundation will hold their 7th annual Super Eliza 5K to raise money for treatment for Eliza and other children like her. It starts and finishes at the Blatt Center on the campus of the University of South Carolina. Registration is at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m. Thanks in part to a partnership with the UofSC School of Pharmacy, so far the Super Eliza 5K has raised nearly $14,000 with a hope of reaching their goal of $20,000. You can go to supereliza5k.com to donate.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia’s 30th annual Artista Vista is coming up this month. The three-day event highlights amazing art in the Midlands. It starts Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. with a free art gallery crawl in the Vista district. The fun continues through the weekend and ends with a live concert on Sunday. For more information, visit vistacolumbia.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SHOUT Autism Foundation is holding a Walk for Autism event in Camden this weekend. The free walk will be Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Donations are accepted, and all proceeds will go towards the non-profit. The walk will be on Battleship Road in Camden, and you can register now at eventbrite.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With all the rain we’ve had these this past week, now may be the perfect time to get those spring flowers ready to plant. The State Farmers Market is in full bloom this weekend. The Plant and Flower Festival is happening now through Sunday. Admission and parking are free. You can shop for a variety of home, yard and garden decor at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. You can also check out the potted plants as well as fruits and veggies while getting your yard ready for spring. The State Farmers Market is located off Charleston Highway.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Annual South Carolina Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is back this Saturday! More than 25 of the state’s most popular food trucks will serve delicious food, along with craft beers and cocktails. It starts at noon at the State Fairgrounds. You can get your tickets online now.