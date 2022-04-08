President Biden delivers remarks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

ABC NEWS– Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson had to endure a long road of grueling hearings to get to this point, a road that was filled with partisan attacks on her record. Friday, President Joe Biden delivering remarks at the White House to mark this major moment in American history.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi is in Washington with more.