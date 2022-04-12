Costco set to end ‘Senior Hours’ this month

(CNN) — If you have been enjoying the ability to shop at Costco before their normally scheduled hours due to the pandemic, get your last purchases to the register while you can.

The wholesale warehouse says they will no longer set aside special hours for their senior customers. The change will go into effect April 18, 2022. This means those 60 years of age and older, health care workers, and first responders will no longer have dedicated days where they will be able to shop.

You may remember, Costco was one of several retailers that created ‘Senior Hours’ two years ago to help those considered the most vulnerable and at the highest risk for contracting COVID-19 when the pandemic started, and before vaccines and boosters were widely available.