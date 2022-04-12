Lexington Two opens registration for new school year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Registration is now open in Lexington School District Two for the upcoming school year for new and returning students. Those include communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, Pine Ridge and South Congaree.

Lexington Two families will need to complete registration forms on the district’s website. Two proofs of residency and a photo ID are needed to register students. The district says must show a proof or residency from each of the following categories:

Category A Tax receipt showing that both property and dwelling are in Lexington Two Mortgage receipt or bill Rental or lease agreement or a notarized letter from the landlord (must include the rental property address and the landlord/rental agency’s contact address and phone number)

Category B Cable television bill Telephone bill Gas/electric bill Water/Sewer bill Official federal government documents



In addition to those documents, families of new students must provide the child’s name, age, birthday, grade level, photo of parent’s driver’s license, photo of child’s birth certificate and immunization form and proof of income for 4K student’s only.

Parents and guardians can register before the first day of the 2022-2023 school year, on August 15.