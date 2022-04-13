Local Living: Multiple Midlands school districts hosting hiring events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This one is for all the educators. Richland School District One. They’re hosting their annual spring job fair next week. It will be at Keenan High School from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, April 22. You must have a South Carolina teaching certificate, or be eligible for one, to attend.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two’s education career fair is set for Tuesday, May 3. It’ll be from 4-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. The district is looking to hire a number of positions, including teachers, school counselors, substitute teachers and office support staff. You can register for the career fair now online at the Lexington Two website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Registration is now open in Lexington School District Two for the upcoming school year for new and returning students. Those include communities of Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale, Pine Ridge and South Congaree.

Lexington Two families will need to complete registration forms on the district’s website. Two proofs of residency and a photo ID are needed to register students. The district says must show a proof or residency from each of the following categories:

Category A Tax receipt showing that both property and dwelling are in Lexington Two Mortgage receipt or bill Rental or lease agreement or a notarized letter from the landlord (must include the rental property address and the landlord/rental agency’s contact address and phone number)

Category B Cable television bill Telephone bill Gas/electric bill Water/Sewer bill Official federal government documents



In addition to those documents, families of new students must provide the child’s name, age, birthday, grade level, photo of parent’s driver’s license, photo of child’s birth certificate and immunization form and proof of income for 4K student’s only.

Parents and guardians can register before the first day of the 2022-2023 school year, on August 15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington-Richland School District Five is hosting three “Parent’s Night Out” events this month. They’re offering the top three issues they say are facing todays students, including mental health, substance abuse and bullying. It’ll be Thursday, April 21 from 6-7:30 p.m., but they will be at different locations. If parents choose the topic of mental health, that talk will be at Irmo High School. For bullying, that’ll be at Dutch Fork High School. Substance abuse conversations will take pace at Chapin High School.