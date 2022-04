Kershaw County deputy suspended while SLED investigates alleged off-duty incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says a deputy is suspended after an alleged off-duty incident involving his ex-wife.

Officers with the Camden Police Department say they were called to the incident location Thursday and filed an incident report. Authorities say an investigation with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested Thursday, per procedure.

The investigation is ongoing.