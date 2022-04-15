State senator introduces bill banning gender affirming care for transgender youth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Republican State Senator Josh Kimbrell introduced a bill to the State Senate yesterday that would prohibit physicians from giving transgender teens gender affirming care. The bill would stop physicians from performing irreversible gender reassignment surgery and stop them from prescribing puberty blocking medication to transgender minors.

In response to this bill, GLAAD, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said Kimbrell is “working overtime to deny trans youth the care they need.” According to experts, research demonstrates gender affirming care can improve overall well-being and mental health for these children.

In the U.S., only about 150,000 teens between the ages of 13-17 identify as transgender.

The bill was introduced to the Senate Committee on Medical Affairs.