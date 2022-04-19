Mixed reactions as federal judge rules travel mask mandate unlawful

​​ABC NEWS– Some mid-flight cheers Monday as many travelers were excited to finally take off their masks on airplanes, after a federal judge ruled the current federal travel mask mandate is unlawful. Still, there are some mixed reaction to the news. Some applaud the decision, while others like the White House, call it a disappointment. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across most of the country.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest.