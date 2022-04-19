Panthers end agreement with Rock Hill over practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company announced they’ve terminated their previous agreement with the City of Rock Hill, South Carolina, leaving the future of the team’s planned $800 million headquarters and practice facility up in the air. The announcement comes after the Panthers announced last month they were pausing construction on the project after failing to receive bonds from the city to pay for public infrastructure. The Panthers say the city of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. The city disagrees, saying in a statement it has met all financial obligations and was trying to protect taxpayers.