Pie in the face prank leads to charges in SC for YouTuber

CNN– A pie in the face prank has a YouTuber facing charges in South Carolina. Greenville police have charged Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald with third degree assault and battery.

According to the arrest warrant, Gerald is accused of hitting a woman walking with her child in the face with a whipped cream pie. Gerald apparently posted videos of him hitting people with pies on YouTube.

In a statement, he apologized for “any inconvenience and confusion,” but said he should not face charges because the pies were “just whip cream.”

He called his actions positive and said that he did not mean any harm.