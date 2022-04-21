Local Living: SC State Bulldog Band Fest, Keep the Midlands Beautiful “Spotless Service Saturday” program this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to travel to Orangeburg this weekend for the fourth annual SC State Bulldog Band Fest. The purpose of the band fest is to bring instrumentalists, color guards, dancers and baton twirlers in grades 7-12 together from across the state and beyond to the campus of South Carolina State University. It’ll be this Saturday, April 23 after the Bulldogs’ spring football game at 4 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is partnering with the City of Columbia for their Earth Day, Spotless Saturday clean-up event. Their ‘Spotless Service Saturday’ program will focus on cleaning up the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood. It takes place this Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All volunteers will meet at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center on Grant Street to get their supplies. Everyone will also receive a free lunch and ‘thank you’ gift for helping keep the midlands beautiful.