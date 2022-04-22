Curtis helps clean Five Points ahead of the Columbia Career Fair!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis suited up in the reflective vest to clean Five Points ahead of the City of Columbia’s Career Fair this month!

The fair kicks off April 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on 1101 Lincoln Street.

Curtis spoke with Rob Anderson, the City of Columbia’s Public Works Director, about the number of job openings you can apply for.

For more information on what you need to bring, visit their website or call (803) 545-3004.