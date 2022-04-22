Local Living: Artista Vista back this weekend, Keep the Midlands Beautiful “Spotless Service Saturday” program celebrates Earth Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is partnering with the City of Columbia for their Earth Day, Spotless Saturday clean-up event. Their ‘Spotless Service Saturday’ program will focus on cleaning up the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood. It takes place this Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All volunteers will meet at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center on Grant Street to get their supplies. Everyone will also receive a free lunch and ‘thank you’ gift for helping keep the midlands beautiful.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia’s 30th annual Artista Vista kicks off with a free art gallery crawl Friday. While you’re in the Vista, you can check out the new sculpture now at the corner of Lady and Gadsden. Today, the Congaree Vista Guild held a dedication for the Nora Valdez sculpture. It was done in partnership with One Columbia for Arts and Culture. We spoke to the sculpture artist about the new piece. Valdez is an international award winning artist originally from Argentina, who now lives in Boston.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants you to build a career, not a job, and their career fair next week. The city is hiring workers for nearly every department and nearly every position. The career fair is next Tuesday, April 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Blythewood High School’s Future Business Leaders of America are partnering with Shred 360 to host their second free paper shred event of the school year. You’ve got a good bit of time to get all your unwanted papers together because the event isn’t until Friday, May 20. It will be at the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Although the event is free, donations of any amount will be accepted to support the chapter of FBLA. There is a limit of three boxes per car.