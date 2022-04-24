Midlands Law enforcement send condolences after Cayce Police officer killed in line of duty

Officer Drew Barr of Cayce Police Department killed Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –Midlands Law Enforcement agencies are sending thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family of Officer Drew Barr and the Cayce Police Department.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tweeted:

‘Officer Drew Barr of the Cayce Police Department was killed when shot in the line of duty early Sunday morning. Please keep Officer Barr, his family, friends and the Cayce Police Department in your prayers.’

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department released the following:

‘Sheriff Jay Koon and every member of the Sheriff’s Department family would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to our friends at the @CityofCayce as they mourn the loss of @CaycePD Officer Drew Barr.

We stand with you as you support each other and Officer Barr’s family. ‘ #EOW

The County of Lexington also released the following:

‘The County of Lexington is mourning the loss of @CityofCayce Police Officer Drew Barr who was killed in the line of duty this morning. Prior to serving with @CaycePD, Drew was a full-time EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013-2016.’