Columbia and Orangeburg man sentenced after pleading guilty to federal firearms violations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the United States Department of Justice, Two Midlands men were each sentenced to serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm violations.

“As recent events in our state have shown us, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “We will not tolerate violence against the police in South Carolina, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies that responded and prioritized these cases.”

According to officials, 37-year-old Anthony Lafayette Legette, of Columbia, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On November 3, 2017, authorities say Legette was driving under the influence when he got in an accident with an off duty Columbia police officer. Investigators say the officer showed him his credentials when Legette appeared to reach for a firearm. When the off duty officer reached for his weapon, officials say Legette fled in his vehicle, leading the officer to his apartment where Legette retrieved a pistol and told a resident that an officer was following him. When the officer arrived, Legette reportedly said “there goes that [explicative] right there,” presented his firearm and fired it in the air in the direction of the officer. A search of the residence later revealed a .38 caliber pistol with a spent casing. Authorities say Legette later admitted to the shooting.

A judge sentenced Legette to 63 months in federal prison followed by a three-year period of court-ordered supervision.

Authorities say 27-year-old Phillip Michael King, of Barnwell, also pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Officials say this stems from an incident on September 22, 2018, in which an officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety tried to stop a vehicle which was reported stolen. Authorities say the car led police on a chase, and King leaned out the window and fired two rounds in the direction of the police cars. Once the vehicle came to a stop, investigators say King fled on foot. A firearm was recovered from his path, and King later confessed to the shooting, saying he hoped he would be shot and killed by police.

Another judge sentenced King to 114 months in federal prison, also followed by a three-year period of court-ordered supervision.

“Violent individuals in possession of firearms illegally are a threat to our communities and a threat to the brave men and women working to keep our streets safe,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Acting Special Agent in Charge Brian Mein. “ATF is proud to join our local, state, and federal partners in bringing these individuals to justice.”

Both men were prohibited to carry firearms due to prior convictions.