Mungo Homes donates protective gear for Lexington County reserve officers

Mungo Homes donation Mungo Homes makes donation to LCSD. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In an effort to help better protect our local law enforcement officers, Mungo Homes made a generous donation to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning. A check for more than $5,000 will now go to buy bulletproof vests and protective gear for reserve officers.

Officials say the donation is in memory of Blaine Newman. He was a builder with Mungo Homes and a volunteer deputy team member who lost his battle with COVID-19 last year.

Official say the check will cover the expense for the 15 member volunteer team.