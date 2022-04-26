Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

ABC NEWS– Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid and PCR tests on Tuesday, according to her office.

She doesn’t have any symptoms.

Harris will isolate and work from home, Harris’ press secretary, Kristen Allen, said in a statement. “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” the statement said. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.” This is a developing story.