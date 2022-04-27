Columbia-Richland Fire Dept. puts out fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews put out a fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes off Gills Creek Parkway. Firefighters say they arrived just after 3:15 p.m. and saw heavy fire spreading from the second floor of one building, going into the attic.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but the fire significantly damaged the building.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 1st Shift crews working to contain fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes off of Gills Creek Parkway. Firefighters responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Heavy fire was seen spreading from the second floor of one building and going into the attic. pic.twitter.com/V1ta4E8EBU — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 27, 2022

The Fort Jackson Fire Department also assisted at the scene.