Columbia-Richland Fire Dept. puts out fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews put out a fire at Hampton Greene Apartment Homes off Gills Creek Parkway. Firefighters say they arrived just after 3:15 p.m. and saw heavy fire spreading from the second floor of one building, going into the attic.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but the fire significantly damaged the building.
The Fort Jackson Fire Department also assisted at the scene.