Governor McMaster orders flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen Cayce officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half staff on Thursday, April 28, in honor of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr.

A tweet from the Officer of the Governor reads, “In honor of his selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.”

Flags will be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.