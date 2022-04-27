SCHP: Moped driver killed in collision near Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a moped was killed in a crash that occurred less than a mile outside Orangeburg. According to investigators, the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. on North Road near Medway Drive.

Troopers say a moped and a 2021 Toyota Corolla were traveling east on North Road when the Corolla struck the moped.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.