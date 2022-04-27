Steel Hands police K9 fundraiser still on, will honor fallen Cayce officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A fundraiser aimed at providing support for police K9s will go on as scheduled, honoring fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Officer Barr and his K9, Molly, were big promoters of the event and organizers say they were really looking forward to it.

Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, shot during a domestic violence call.

💙After much deep thought and meaningful conversations, we will proceed with the launch of Steel Paws on Saturday, April 30. We, along with the @CaycePD , believe this is what Officer Barr would want and we will work hard to honor him 💙 pic.twitter.com/C0WYZagigY — Steel Hands Brewing (@Steel_Hands) April 26, 2022

The Steel Paws initiative will honor Officer Barr’s memory. It kicks off Saturday at Steel Hands Brewing from 1-6 p.m.