Steel Hands police K9 fundraiser still on, will honor fallen Cayce officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A fundraiser aimed at providing support for police K9s will go on as scheduled, honoring fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Officer Barr and his K9, Molly, were big promoters of the event and organizers say they were really looking forward to it.
Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, shot during a domestic violence call.
The Steel Paws initiative will honor Officer Barr’s memory. It kicks off Saturday at Steel Hands Brewing from 1-6 p.m.