Three killed, one hurt in Rock Hill shooting

CNN– A deadly night in Rock Hill has police are trying to piece everything together. Three people were killed and another person got hurt in a shooting Tuesday night. Police say there were several calls about gun shots. When they got out to the area, they found four people had been shot, some of them were in the road, and another was in a parked car.

The lone survivor was treated at the hospital for a bullet wound to the arm.