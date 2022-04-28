Consumer News: The state’s latest unemployment insurance claims report, ways shoppers can save amid rising inflation

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the Palmetto State last week. From April 17-23, SCDEW says there were 2,295 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state, an increase from the 1,673 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, 5,042 claimants received an average benefit of $279.95, according to officials.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out a total of $6,624,375,824.22 to claimants.

For a full look at SCDEW’s full dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.

ABC NEWS– Inflation continues to rise at levels we haven’t seen in more than 40 years, and food prices are a big part of those increases. ABC’s Reena Roy looks at some ways that shoppers can save at the supermarket.