DHEC: Raccoon found in Sumter tests positive for rabies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a raccoon found in Sumter tested positive for rabies. Officials say the raccoon was found near Pendar Lane and North Maine Street and submitted to a lab for testing on Monday. The results confirmed that the raccoon was rabid the following day.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

This is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Sumter County this year.

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

For more information about rabies from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/rabies/.