Former Marine back in the U.S. after prisoner swap

ABC NEWS– After nearly three years detained in Russia, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is back home. Reed was released Wednesday as part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia. Two Americans, including basketball star Britney Griner, remain in Russian custody and questions are swirling about when they too might be freed.

ABC’s Faith Abubey is in Washington with the latest from the Biden administration about the urgency behind the deal to release reed.