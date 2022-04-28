Lexington School District Two hosting career fair next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands school district is holding a career fair to try and fill open positions. Lexington School District Two is looking to hire educators, counselors, support staff and more.

The district’s education career fair is set for Tuesday, May 3 at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. It will go from 4-6 p.m.

You can click the link here to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpxYWqWI7rN9YU6uoJg0Fc3ci2HqxL4jYrpAf7Q4nFWj5zmw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2ZTmCX1CPPBhAxr-WdIYCOQdpSxQdpNPSmqna9x9CMz_jD1vc5veVvW8Y.