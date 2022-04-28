Local Living: Ziggy Marley coming to Township Auditorium, Battle of the Badges Blood Drive next month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s back! The ‘Cola Concert Series’ is coming back to the Midlands with summer shows expected to heat things up.

Organizers announced the series kick-off featuring Reggae sensation, 8 time Grammy award winning, producer, musician, activists, and humanitarian Ziggy Marley. Marley, the oldest son to Reggae legend Bob and Rita Marley, has been carving out his own niche in the music world for the past 4 decades.

This summer he will be in the Palmetto State for a performance at the Township Auditorium (Taylor Street Columbia, SC). Marley is scheduled to hit the stage Tuesday August 16, 2022, but tickets go on sale this Friday April 29, 2022 at 10am.

A complete concert lineup for the series will be released at a later date.

To purchase your tickets when they become available, go to the link provided here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to roll up your sleeves. You can join local law enforcement and firefighters give the gift of life in the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” It takes place May 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. You can visit either the Richland County Decker Center or the Charles Drew Wellness Center.

Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, and Richland County deputies are issuing a challenge for blood donations. You are asked to donate and vote for your favorite team.

You can register at redcrossblood.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to Virginia Hylton Park this weekend for the 21st annual “Kid’s Day of Lexington.” This Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., organizers are aiming to help create a better community by educating and caring for families with love, honesty and laughter.

There will be internet, fire and bike safety tips, hearing screenings, bounce houses and food! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Nancy K. Perry Children’s Shelter, as well as the Dickerson Center for Children.