SCDEW reports increase in initial unemployment insurance claims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the Palmetto State last week. From April 17-23, SCDEW says there were 2,295 initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state, an increase from the 1,673 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, 5,042 claimants received an average benefit of $279.95, according to officials.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out a total of $6,624,375,824.22 to claimants.

For a full look at SCDEW’s full dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.