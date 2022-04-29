Cayce Police officer killed in the line of duty laid to rest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, funeral services were held for Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Officer Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute on April 24.

The funeral took place at Batesburg-Leesville High School before his casket boarded a fire truck and processed to Mt. Ebal Baptist Church in Batesburg-Leesville where Barr was laid to rest.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was at Officer Barr’s funeral.

If you would like to send your condolences in honor of Officer Drew Barr who was killed in the line of duty, you can mail your cards to the Cayce Police Department at the address listed below.

Cards & Donations:

Cayce Police Department

1800 12th St., Cayce, SC 29033

For those of you who would like to make a monetary donation, you can send your gifts to the address listed below.

Financial Donations:

Cayce Public Safety Foundation 1800 12th Street Cayce, SC 29033