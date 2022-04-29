CPD: Man arrested in connection with two crimes on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man is behind bars, accused of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, authorities say Marcas Griffin is accused of using a sharp object, possibly a knife, to threaten a gas station clerk and demand money. Officials say it happened at the Shell/Pops Mart, in the 4900 block of Fairfield Road.

Two hours later, authorities say a 911 call came in about a man inside an apartment on the 900 block of Colleton Street, holding a female against her will. Officers patrolling the area say say they responded to a call for service and found Griffin in the victim’s home, where he was arrested on the scene.

Police say none of the victims were hurt during these incidents.