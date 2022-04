Former NFL player, Spring Valley graduate opens car dealership in Columbia

Peter Boulware Toyota Peter Boulware Toyota ribbon cutting. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

Peter Boulware Toyota Peter Boulware Toyota ribbon cutting. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

Peter Boulware Peter Boulware Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

Peter Boulware Peter Boulware Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A former NFL player has opened a Toyota dealership in the Midlands. The Peter Boulware Toyota of Columbia dealership held an official grand opening celebration today. The owner, Peter Boulware, also a Spring Valley graduate, spent more than nine seasons in the NFL.

The dealership is located at 2136 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.