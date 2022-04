Former VP Mike Pence speaking at CIU commencement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Palmetto State this weekend. Pence will serve as the commencement speaker at Columbia International University.

The commencement is set for April 30 at 11 a.m.in Shortess Chapel on the university’s campus.

Columbia International University announces Former Vice President @Mike_Pence as the spring commencement speaker.https://t.co/x3QmtT1rxJ — Columbia International University (@DiscoverCIU) February 11, 2022

The former vice president previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives and was Indiana’s governor from 2013-2017.