Ground breaking for newest residence hall at Newberry College

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Ninth and newest residence hall at Newberry College is expected to open for students for the fall 2023 semester. The private Lutheran college is growing in student population, and is home to roughly 1,200 students.

Living space has become is becoming limited. To help with that, a new residence hall broke ground on campus Friday.

The college’s president says he is happy the school is growing but believes it will continue to keep advantages of being a small school.

The residence hall is going up on the corner of Luther Street and Wolves Way, next to the Alumni Music Center and across from Walker Hall.