Local Living: Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival in Hopkins, “Bratwurst, Beethoven and Biergarten” event this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sweet potato lovers are in for a treat this weekend at the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival. The festival kicks off with a parade in Hopkins this Saturday at 11 a.m.

They’ll have dancers, live bands, family-friendly games and carnival rides too! There will also be food and craft vendors. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will be hosting the event, and admission is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Symphony League is holding a fundraising benefit concert this Saturday in Columbia to benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic. The “Bratwurst, Beethoven and Biergarten” event is paring german food, along with wine and beer, with the sounds of a string quartet playing some of Beethoven’s greatest hits. It’ll be at the Palmetto Club on Sumter Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100 per person, and you can get yours on the Philharmonic website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands school district is holding a career fair to try and fill open positions. Lexington School District Two is looking to hire educators, counselors, support staff and more.

The district’s education career fair is set for Tuesday, May 3 at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. It will go from 4-6 p.m.

You can click the link here to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpxYWqWI7rN9YU6uoJg0Fc3ci2HqxL4jYrpAf7Q4nFWj5zmw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2ZTmCX1CPPBhAxr-WdIYCOQdpSxQdpNPSmqna9x9CMz_jD1vc5veVvW8Y.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is also hiring. They have a number of positions available in nearly every department, including police, Parks and Recreation and Public Works positions. The city held a career fair earlier this week, but you can still apply for any of those still open positions. To apply, visit the City of Columbia’s website.

ABC NEWS– In the aftermath of the pandemic, experts say the numbers show it has drastically changed women’s careers and dramatically altered their work-life balance. ABC’s Erielle Reshef speaks to a working mom making the difficult decision about her job.