Deadly train collision in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident involving a train on Hobart Drive.

According to police it happened on Saturday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m. Investigators say a 2017 Hyundai was traveling south on Hobart Drive and struck the train.

The driver of the Hyundi died, and there are no other injuries reported, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.