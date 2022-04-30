One person dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

According to investigators, a female was fatally shot at Latimer Manor Apartments on Friday, April 29. Officers received a shot-spotter alert and were dispatched to 100 Lorick Circle just before 11:00 p.m.

The Richland County County Coroner identifies the victim as Tiana Jones, 24, of Columbia.

If you have any information, call police at 803.545.3525.