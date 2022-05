Richland County Coroner IDs woman who died after colliding with a train on Hobart Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 25-year-old is dead after a train collision on Saturday. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Jennifer Kennedy died after the incident on Hobart Drive. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Kennedy was driving a 2017 Hyundai traveling south and hit the train.

No other injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation.