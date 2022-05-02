U.N. working with Ukraine to evacuate civilians trapped at steel plant in Mariupol

ABC NEWS– Ukraine President Volodymir Zelensky says U.N. officials are working with his country to evacuate more civilians trapped in a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. Hundreds of Ukrainians at the plant have been trapped underground for months, as Russian troops repeatedly shelled the facility. Late Sunday night, international peacekeepers were able to strike a deal with Russian and Ukrainian authorities to evacuate about 100 people.

