Columbia man sentenced to nine years in federal prison for firearm charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Tavius Cortez Wiggins, also know as “Black,” was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Authorities say this stems from a traffic stop on July 30, 2019 on I-95 in Florence County. Officials say the trooper stopping the vehicle smelled marijuana and determined that the driver did not have a valid license. Investigators say three people were in the vehicle, including Wiggins who was a passenger, and officers found evidence of criminal conduct in the vehicle.

According to investigators, a search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and three firearms, ammunition and extended ammunition magazines. Officials say one of the firearms was stolen.

Authorities say the FBI received information indicating Wiggins facilitated the sexual exploitation of a female passenger in the vehicle, and that he gave her drugs and pointed a gun at her head multiple times before the traffic stop. Officials say Wiggins prostituted women at Columbia area hotels using physical violence and withholding drugs to induce “dope sickness.”

Officials say Wiggins was prohibited from carrying a firearm due to past convictions which included trafficking crack cocaine and two burglary convictions.

A judge sentenced Wiggins to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.