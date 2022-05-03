Planned Parenthood responds to leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Planned Parenthood South Atlantic South Carolina chapter is responding to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion which suggests the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The organization tweeted, “We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access.”

The national Planned Parenthood organization released a statement on social media, calling the opinion outrageous.

The organization emphasizes that the opinion os still a draft and not final, meaning abortion is still legal.

Categories: National News, State
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts