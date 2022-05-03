Planned Parenthood responds to leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Planned Parenthood South Atlantic South Carolina chapter is responding to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion which suggests the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The organization tweeted, “We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access.”
The national Planned Parenthood organization released a statement on social media, calling the opinion outrageous.
The organization emphasizes that the opinion os still a draft and not final, meaning abortion is still legal.