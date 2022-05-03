Poll finds majority of Americans support upholding Roe v. Wade
ABC NEWS– A majority of Americans support upholding Roe v. Wade, according to an ABC News-Washington Post poll. The poll also revealed a majority say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
According to ABC News, the national survey was completed last week, before the leak. In the poll, 58% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 54% say the court should uphold Roe, compared with 28% who say the ruling should be overturned.