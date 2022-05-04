Career and College Decision Day brings HS seniors to the State House

Career and College Decision Day at the State House.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– High school seniors from across the Palmetto State are being recognized and applauded for their plans after graduation. At the State House Thursday afternoon, students shared whether they plan to attend college, university, community college, join the military or enter the workforce after they graduate high school. It is recognized as Career and College Decision Day.

Governor Henry McMaster says the world is their oyster.

The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education says it is thankful for the opportunity to serve students and support them in their future college and career endeavors.