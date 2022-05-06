Democrats try to create legislation protecting abortion rights at federal level

ABC NEWS– On Capitol Hill, Democrats rush to unveil legislation next week that would protect abortion rights after that Supreme Court draft leak indicating a majority of justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democratic lawmakers have an uphill battle, however, as they lack the 60 votes needed to pass federal legislation. Meanwhile, the abortion debate is heating up midterm primaries across the country.

