FDA encouraging Americans to get Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J

ABC NEWS– New data shows COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are on track to rise for the first time in months, and the Food and Drug Administration is encouraging Americans to get either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot.

ABC’s Justin Finch is in Washington with more on how scientists are responding to reports of patients seeing their symptom relapse after taking a COVID-19 anti-viral drug.