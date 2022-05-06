SC State moves 2022 Spring Commencement to SHM Memorial Center due to potential storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State University is moving its Spring 2022 Commencement to the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center because of potential storms. The graduation ceremony is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Seating will be limited to SC State employees, graduates and their guests. The school tells us more than 300 students will receive their degree during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be streamed at scsu.edu and the university’s Facebook page.