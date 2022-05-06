SCHP searches for driver involved in deadly hit & run

Image: SCHP Actual SUV authorities believe was involved in a deadly hit & run in Richland Co. Thursday May 5

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is hoping you can help them solve a deadly hit and run that took place in Richland County Thursday night along Two Notch Road.

Authorities say the accident occurred around 9pm Thursday night at the intersection of Two Notch Road at Baldwin Road.

SCHP says the driver was in a silver colored either 2003- 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV that was traveling north along U.S. 1 when investigators say the driver struck the person walking and left him laying in the road where the victim later died.

Officials say the Sport Utility Vehicle will most likely have some form of damage to the front bumper, hood, and the headlight on the drivers side of the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continue investigating this incident. If you have any information that can help with the ongoing investigation, you’re urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. or you can contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol directly by calling at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.