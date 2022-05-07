The COMET rolling out new plan to improve on-time bus routes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The COMET is debuting a new service plan aimed at improving on-time bus routes. Beginning this Sunday, The COMET will unveil new schedules and route maps to better reflect bus arrivals with updated time points.

“We really listened to the feedback from our riders through our customer service team and saw that there were many opportunities to improve our overall performance. Reliability was paramount to them,” said Lenny Cooksey, General Manager of RATP Dev USA at The COMET. “Having a more accurate schedule that aligns with designated time points will give our customers more control over planning their travel. They will know where and when to expect their ride.”

Officials say having a more accurate schedule will give customers more control over planning travel.

“The economy of the Central Midlands depends on robust transportation for access to jobs, healthcare and educational resources. As the public transportation provider for Richland and Lexington Counties, this is our mandate,” said Derrick Huggins, Interim CEO of The COMET. “I am proud of The COMET/RATP Dev team and how we’ve worked together to make progress in improving our ability to serve the community.”

You can see the updated schedules by visiting catchthecometsc.gov.