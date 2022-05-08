One man shot at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one man was shot at a Lexington apartment complex on May 8th.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Brevard Parkway. The man was taken to the hospital with what first responders believe to be non-life threatening injuries to his upper body.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside in a common area and deputies are working to interview neighbors who may have seen or heard something.

If you have any information, please contact 1-888-CRIME-SC.