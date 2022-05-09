Consumer News: Baby formula shortage causing some retailers to limit sales, Richland Library offering healthcare services on Thursdays

CNN– The nationwide shortage of baby formula is causing issues across South Carolina and the country. CVS confirmed this week that it is limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction. Target says it has limited baby formula purchases to four units per customer for online sales. The problem is worsened by a recall. Last month, Abbott Nutrition expanded its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac P.M. 60-40 powdered instant formula.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here at home, Prisma Health says they get calls daily concerning the limited supply of baby formula. Dr. Amati warns parents not to make formula at home, or water down formula. She does, however, advise on using generic brands to substitute or order products online.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Library is working to expand healthcare services through a virtual platform, after the library started offering COVID-19 vaccines to Midlands residents last year. The Richland County Library is offering virtual healthcare services on the third floor of the Main branch every Thursday. The library collaborated with Cooperative Health to be able to offer this service, regardless of insurance status. The services will continue every Thursday for the rest of the year.